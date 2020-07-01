Six outdoor pools in St. Laurent now open

Six outdoor pools and several water play facilities in St. Laurent opened this past Sunday, June 28, the borough announced.
The pools are at Bourbonnière, Decelles, Hartenstein, Painter, Noël-Nord and Saint-Laurent parks, along with "wading pools and the splash pads next to them."
However, the swimming pools in the new Sports Complex on Thimens "will remain closed for the season due to work underway there."
Following is the list of facilities that are open and closed:
• Parc Alexis-Nihon: Wading pool closed.
• Parc Bourbonnière: Swimming pool, splash pads and wading pool open.
• Parc Chamberland: Swimming pool, splash pads and wading pool closed.
• Parc Decelles: Swimming pool, splash pads and wading pool open.
• Parc Hartenstein: Swimming pool, splash pads and wading pool open.
• Parc Painter: Swimming pool, splash pads and wading pool open
• Parc Marlborough: Swimming pool closed / wading pool and splash pads open.
• Parc Noël-Nord: Swimming pool, splash pads and wading pool open.
• Parc Saint-Laurent: Swimming pool, splash pads and wading pool open.
The borough announcement says that the outdoor pools that are open operate 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., seven days a week.
"The wading pools and splash pads right next to them are available Monday - Friday, 10 a.m. - noon and 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., as well, as Saturdays and Sundays, 1 p.m. – 7 p.m," the advisory adds.
Special measures are in place because of the COVID-19 virus.
"Only the washrooms will be open— changing rooms will remain closed. It is therefore recommended that everyone put on their swimsuits and sunscreen before coming. They will also need to bring their own personal flotation device, if necessary."
As well, "Access to the pools, splash pads and wading pools will be prohibited to anyone who has symptoms of COVID-19, has tested positive for this coronavirus, has been in close contact with someone who has this virus or has been placed in voluntary or mandatory isolation in this regard. Certain health and physical distancing rules will have to be followed on site.
"And lastly, employees will have the right to limit access to these aquatic facilities to a maximum of 45 minutes per person so that as many families as possible can have the chance to use them."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.