From the time The Suburban printed its first edition in 1963, politicians from the federal, provincial and municipal level, as well as public school boards, have dominated our headlines. We have made the challenging choice of Six for 60: six individuals who affected our lives in the communities we serve for the better and broke down barriers
Clifford LincolnCome back with us to 1988. Clifford Lincoln was the Quebec Liberal Party Member of the National Assembly for West Island Nelligan and the Minister of the Environment. Premier Robert Bourassa had just pushed through Bill 178, legislation that employed the notwithstanding clause in the Quebec signage debate. Standing in the National Assembly he resigned from cabinet, as did three other anglos, Herbert Marx in D’Arcy McGee, John Ciaccia in Mount Royal and Richard French in Westmount.
As part of an famous speech, Lincoln stated: “In my belief, rights are rights are rights. There is no such thing as inside rights and outside rights. No such thing as rights for the tall and rights for the short. No such thing as rights for the front and rights for the back, or rights for East and rights for West. Rights are rights and will always be rights.
“There are no partial rights. Rights are fundamental rights,” Mr. Lincoln said. “Rights are links in a chain of fundamental values that bind all individuals in a society that wants to be equitable, and just, and fair. Rights are bridges that unite people in a society through a set of fundamental values, and the minute you deny those rights, you withdraw that bridge, and create a gap between members of that society by denying those fundamental rights that bind them together.”
In the 1993 federal election, Lincoln successfully ran for Parliament in the district of Lachine—Lac-Saint-Louis and served three terms. He served as parliamentary secretary to the Deputy Prime Minister and the Minister of the Environment from 1993 until 1996. He also served as Chairman of the Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage from 1997 until 2004. As such he wrote a report on Canadian broadcasting, Our Cultural Sovereignty: The Second Century of Canadian Broadcasting; its recommendations were largely ignored by the government.
Lincoln, now 94, remains active. Since 2007, he has served as the president of the Board of Directors of the English Speaking Catholic Council of Quebec. In December 2012, he released Toward New Horizons, a memoir of his life in politics.
Vera Danyluk
Vera Danyluk was only 66 years old when she lost her battle with a rare disorder in 2010. During her highly successful political career she truly made her mark as mayor of Town of Mount Royal and head of the former Montreal Urban Community. At one point she confided to The Suburban that she was contemplating a move to provincial politics after some talks with Mario Dumont, then the leader of the Action démocratique du Québec. That never came to pass.
Former Westmount Mayor Peter Trent said Danyluk “was an extremely important role model for women,” referring to her assuming the reins of the MUC at a time when women in politics were a rarity. “She showed that if you’re going to be in municipal politics, you can do it with probity, with a sense of ethics, a sense of responsibility and you can work very hard. She almost single-handedly helped to raise the public opinion of municipal politicians in the Montreal area.”
After receiving a Teaching Diploma at St. Joseph Teacher’s College, Danyluk graduated from McGill University, with a Bachelor of Education degree.
Back in the 1970s, not yet involved in politics, Danyluk co-founded the Women’s Committee on Public Safety after the attempted rape of an adolescent girl in TMR. That group called for a demerger of the Montreal Urban Community’s island-wide police, placing public security back in the hands of municipalities. Twenty four years later she’d assume the helm of that very organization, overseeing a budget of $1.2 billion and the 15,000 employees who provided the region’s public security and transit, restaurant and food inspection, water purification, air pollution monitoring and emergency co-ordination services.
Danyluk was elected as mayor of Mount Royal four times, serving from 1987 to 1994, and from 2005 to 2010. She was also president of the executive committee of the former Montreal Urban Community for seven years. Danyluk was the recipient of several prizes and awards, including the Governor General’s Award in Commemoration of the Persons Case. She was initially a commissioner for the former Saint Croix School Board and sat on TMR Town Council just prior to being elected mayor.
Jean Drapeau
Jean Drapeau was mayor of Montreal from 1954 to 1957 and 1960 to 1986. His major accomplishments included the creation of the Place des Arts, the metro subway system, bringing the 1976 Summer Olympics to the city ( and by virtue of that the construction of Olympic Stadium), the World’s Fair dubbed Expo ’67 and a professional baseball team appropriately dubbed the Expos.
Drapeau was a lawyer by profession. He retired in 1999 in Montréal, leaving quite a legacy after serving 29 years as mayor under seven prime ministers and nine Quebec premiers. On a negative note, he is also remembered as someone who presided over the decline of Montreal as Canada’s business capital and largest city.
Drapeau rose to prominence as a prosecutor on a public inquiry into police corruption. It was just the kind of exposure he needed to succeed outgoing mayor Camillien Houde. He was defeated after one term in office, but he came storming back to victory in 1960. Recognizing that Toronto had by this time outstripped Montréal as a metropolis, he declared, “Let Toronto become Milan. Montreal will always be Rome.”
As for the Olympics, Drapeau forecasted a budget of $310 million. It turned out to be $1.3 billion, not counting the Olympic stadium tower, which stood unfinished until 1987. After his retirement, then Prime Minister Brian Mulroney, appointed him to finish his political career in Paris as Canadian ambassador to UNESCO.
Pierre Elliott TrudeauPierre Elliott Trudeau served as Prime Minister of Canada from 1968 to 1979 and from 1980 to 1984 . His tenure of 15 years and 164 days still makes him Canada’s third-longest-serving prime minister, behind John A. Macdonald and William Lyon Mackenzie Kingé
Trudeau passed away in 2000. In 2015 his eldest son Justin was elected Prime Minister.
A writer and constitutional lawyer, Trudeau introduced legal reforms to make Canada a more “just society” and made Canada officially bilingual with the Official Languages Act of 1969. He negotiated Canada’s constitutional independence from Britain and established a new Canadian Constitution with a Charter of Rights and Freedoms. In addition, he played a key role in defeating the Quebec separatist movement of the 1970s and 1980s. He also invoked the War Measures Act in response to the 1970 October
Born into a wealthy family, Trudeau was the son of a successful French-Canadian businessman and a mother of Scottish ancestry. He was educated at the Jesuit Collège Jean-de-Brébeuf; Université de Montréal; Harvard University; and the London School of Economics. As a law professor at Université de Montreal in the 1960s, he became a sharp critic of contemporary Quebec nationalism and argued for a Canadian federalism in which English and French Canada would find a new equality. He joined the federal Liberal Party in 1965, was elected MP in the riding of Mount Royal. In 1967 he became Minister of Justice. Trudeaumania took flight in 1968 and he won the leadership of the Liberal Party and subsequently won a landslide victory a year later with 153 (of 249) seats and 45.37 per cent of the popular vote. In May 1979, Trudeau and the Liberals lost the federal election to the Progressive Conservatives under Joe Clark. He soon resigned as leader, but when that minority government was defeated within a year he returned to the helm. “Well, welcome to the 1980s!” was his first response after bringing the party quickly back to power.
Irwin CotlerIrwin Cotler was a well-known figure in political circles well before he decided to run for Parliament as a Liberal in the Mount Royal riding in a by-election in 1999 to succeed Sheila Finestone.
Cotler was a professor of law at McGill University and the director of its Human Rights Program from 1973 until his election as MP. He stepped down in 2015 and since that time has focused his attention as the International Chair of the Raoul Wallenberg Centre for Human Rights. Cotler has also been a visiting professor at Harvard Law School, a Woodrow Wilson Fellow at Yale Law School and is the recipient of 10 honorary doctorates. He was appointed in 1992 as an Officer of the Order of Canada. In addition, he served as president of the Canadian Jewish Congress.
A constitutional and comparative law scholar, Cotler is the author of numerous publications and seminal legal articles and has written upon and intervened in landmark Charter of Rights cases in the areas of free speech, freedom of religion, minority rights, peace law and war crimes justice. As Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, he initiated the first-ever comprehensive reform of the Supreme Court appointment process and helped make it the most gender-representative Supreme Court in the world; appointed the first-ever aboriginal and visible minority justices to the Ontario Court of Appeal; initiated the first-ever law on human trafficking; crafted the Civil Marriage Act, the first-ever legislation to grant marriage equality to gays and lesbians; issued Canada’s first National Justice Initiative Against Racism and Hate; quashed more wrongful convictions in a single year than any prior Minister, and made the pursuit of international justice a government priority.
A leading Parliamentarian on the global stage, he has been Chair of the Inter-Parliamentary Group for Human Rights in Iran; Chair of the Inter-Parliamentary Group of Justice for Sergei Magnitsky; Chair of the All-Party Save Darfur Parliamentary Coalition; Chair, Canadian section, of the Parliamentarians for Global Action and Member of its international council. In 2020 he was named as Canada’s special envoy on preserving Holocaust remembrance and combating antisemitism.
Dr. Victor GoldbloomDr. Victor Goldbloom was best known as the first Jewish Quebec cabinet minister. A former public servant and interfaith dialogue pioneer, he passed away in 2016 at the age of 92.
A physician by profession, he studied medicine at McGill University and followed in his father’s footsteps to become a pediatrician. He entered provincial politics in 1966 as the MNA for the then newly created riding of D’Arcy McGee and won re-election three times. When Robert Bourassa’s Liberals took power in 1970, he was named Quebec’s first minister of the environment and ushered in the province’s first environmental protection act. In addition, he served as minister of municipal affairs and oversaw the completion of the facilities for the 1976 Olympics in Montreal.
Goldbloom bid adieu to elected politics in 1979 and became the president of the Canadian Council of Christians and Jews. In honour of his life’s work, Pope Benedict XVI made him a Knight of the Order of St. Sylvester in 2012, a rare honour for a Jew, or any non-Catholic. He served as Canada’s Commissioner of Official Languages and president of the Quebec Jewish Congress. In 2015, he published his memoirs entitled “Building Bridges” in which he wrote that in spite of their historic differences Catholics and Jews “have come a very long way since World War Two. The greatest progress has been in the reciprocal and mutual respect between Christians and Jews. We are looking at our shared history and understanding it differently and more positively from the way we did for two millennia. I believe – and I hope that I am right – that this change is irreversible.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.