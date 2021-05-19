Significant drops in new COVID cases as 9:30 p.m. curfew proceeds

There were significant drops in new COVID cases in some areas of the west end and West Island from May 4 to 10, in the first week of the reinstatement of the 9:30 p.m. curfew for the Montreal area and compared to the week before.
Montreal numbers in general declined to the below-200 range on some days since the curfew changed.
The curfews have shifted between 8 and 9:30 p.m. in recent months depending on case numbers and hospitalizations. The last 8 p.m. curfew was instituted April 11 and the 9:30 p.m. curfew returned May 3.
The most significant drops in new COVID cases, according to Santé Montréal statistics, took place in Côte des Neiges, from 134 to an especially low 103 cases; LaSalle, from 131 to 79; Dollard des Ormeaux, from 68 to 34; Pierrefonds-Roxboro, from 105 to 59; and St. Laurent, from 209 to 138, where there have been concerns not enough of the population has been vaccinated. Other areas have seen drops and some increases as well.
Also, once again, the Côte St. Luc Nord and Plamondon (Côte des Neiges-NDG) administrative areas, where there was a special vaccination program in March for parents of students in those areas, as well as teachers and daycare workers, were not listed this time.
In other west end and West Island cities and boroughs, excluding closed milieus:
• In Baie d’Urfé, new cases remained at less than five.
• In Beaconsfield, new cases fell from 13 to seven, a near-mirror image of the week before in which there was an increase.
• In Dorval, cases increased from less than five to nine.
• In Hampstead, cases decreased from eight to less than five.
• In Kirkland, cases decreased from 23 to 21.
• In Montreal West, new cases remained at less than five.
• In Town of Mount Royal, cases decreased sharply from 13 to seven.
• In Pointe Claire, cases decreased from 36 to 25.
• In Ste. Anne de Bellevue, new cases increased from zero to less than five.
• In Westmount, cases increased significantly from less than five to 16.
Among the west end and West Island boroughs:
• In Lachine, cases decreased from 35 to 32.
• In L’Île-Bizard–Sainte-Geneviève, cases rose from 10 to 18.
• In Outremont, cases fell from 12 to seven.
• In Verdun, new cases increased significantly from 17 to 30.
