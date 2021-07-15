Sign, sign everywhere a sign

Arieh Perecowicz and dozens of his neighbors got a surprise when they stepped out of Caldwell Residences last week. The 77-year-old discovered that more than half the parking spots on Lemieux between Côte-Saint-Catherine and de la Peltrie had been newly designated reserved vignette parking.
“A week ago the city installed new signs turning 31 spots into residential parking spots with sticker 49 covering 7 days a week from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.” he told The Suburban. This despite a section of Bourret from Lemieux to Victoria with no restrictions. “So why is zone 49 (already established on Bourret) moving onto Lemieux in the middle of two seniors’ residences where about 100 tenants own cars and there is no indoor parking, unlike the buildings on Bourret?”
Zone 49 was expanded by 101 spaces, the CDN-NDG public works department explained in an email to The Suburban, to accommodate growing demand for resident parking in the area. Until very recently, the ratio of permit holders versus the number of reserved spots in the sector was quite high: 257 holders for 89 spaces. Last year 14 spots were added on Bourret “which has 535 residences and 150 vignette holders,” so existing spaces were insufficient. The city determined an update to the entire sector was necessary, “while assuring reserved spots did not surpass 70% of available spaces.”
Perecowicz says that makes life more difficult for local tenants with mobility issues and living on fixed incomes. “This means elderly people driving around looking for parking spots and fighting with others for spaces or we have to pay for a permit. It's already hard.” Parking permits range from 50$ to $120 a year depending on when purchased and type of vehicle. Holders of disabled parking permits get a discount.
Tenants of Caldwell, about 100 of whom own a car says Perecowicz, “were not advised of any city meeting to discuss modifications of parking in the area that would affect our mobility. Shouldn’t someone from the city inform us of this?” The borough says because they added spaces in an existing sector to meet constant resident demand “no new communication was delivered to citizens.” The city added reserved spaces on de la Peltrie, Bourret, Dupuis, Saint-Kevin, Lavoie and Lemieux.
The Suburban queried local city councillor Marvin Rotrand who did not respond by press time but responded to Perecowicz by email, explaining that “such zones are created when there exists a real difficulty for residents to park near their homes. This is usually attributable to a large number of vehicles coming into a neighbourhood to access local institutions.”
Lemieux is in a sector with numerous pressures on parking, notably Côte-Sainte-Catherine and Plamondon metros, the Jewish community campus, two large parks, the Victoria commercial strip, several seniors’ residences and Saint Mary’s and Jewish General Hospitals. With an “elevated residential density” in the area, the public works statement added, there is a large number of potential permit holders despite limited numbers of parking spaces on streets.
“Ok give us a permit zone but why couldn’t they give us a new zone for an area with so many seniors?” asked resident Janice Chernin, who along with Perecowicz wondered why no one bothered to inform the almost 100 seniors living in two buildings on the block.
The number of reserved spots does not exceed city norms Rotrand maintained, “and still leaves the majority of spaces for the public,” adding Montreal “usually allows two months before it re-evaluates to see whether any adjustment is required” and prioritizes residents over institutions (less so for hospitals). If Lemieux had no permit spaces and equivalent spots went to nearby streets, he says there would likely be more competition for public parking on Lemieux and less likelihood for Caldwell residents to find parking.
The rollout of new spaces was supposed to take place over three weeks but second and third phases are delayed as the city’s workshop producing signs is experiencing supply issues.
