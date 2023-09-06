Côte St. Luc should prioritize fixing its sidewalks over planting trees, resident Nathan Elberg told a recent pre-budget consultation meeting hosted by CSL councillor Steven Erdelyi and the city’s new treasurer Andry Rafolisi.
Much of the meeting was taken up with the presentation, including the city’s budget process.
Elberg, who made his comments via Zoom, said the city spends $600,000 on sidewalks and $200,000 on trees.
“Given the atrocious state of many of our sidewalks, I would hope that tree planting would be considered a lower priority and that money would be used to accelerate the sidewalk repair program,” the resident added.
Erdelyi said the question was a good one, and pointed out the city is spending triple the amount on sidewalks as it is on tree planting.
“As a city, we had to cut down 2,322 trees in the last 10 years,” he added. “I am a believer in trees, we need them for shade, for the heat island effect, it keeps the city warmer and looking nicer as well. For many years, looking back to 2013, 2014, 2015, we were planting very few trees and we were noticing it. Since 2016, we really picked it up, to catch up. Will we need to spend $200,000 a year, every year? I don’t know. I’m hoping we’ll catch up.”
Many trees have had to be cut down all over Montreal because of the Emerald Ash Borer beetle.
Erdelyi added that when cutting down a tree that is 20 or more years old and replacing it with a new one, it takes several years to grow.
“Even if we wanted to spend more than $600,000 on sidewalks, I’m not sure we would...and the $600,000 is just on dedicated sidewalks — keep in mind we’re spending about $2 million, $3 million a year on roads, and that includes many sidewalks as well. It’s a separate budget.”
