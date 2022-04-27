Montreal police are investigating after gunshots were fired in the Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough on Tuesday night.
Police received a 911 call at 10:15 p.m. reporting the gunshots near the intersection of Pierrefonds Boulevard and Athena Street.
According to Montreal police spokesperson, Raphaël Bergeron, officers did find a gun shell at the scene, however no eye witnesses, victims or suspects were located on site.
Aside from the empty shell found, "there were no traces of impact," Bergeron explained.
Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to report to their local police station, or by contacting Info-Crime anonymously at 514 393-1133.
