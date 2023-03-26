Shots fired at TMR home

The SPVM is investigating after several shots were fired at a home on Dobie Avenue in Town of Mount Royal at about 2:20 a.m. Sunday.
No one was injured.
There have been numerous incidents of shots fired at homes in the west end of Montreal in the past year.
At the scene of the latest incident, police found several bullet holes on the home and shell casings on the street.
Officers spoke to those living in the home and are going door-to-door to see if surveillance cameras captured the shooting. A perimeter was established in the area.
Other similar incidents:
• Eighteen shots were fired at a home in an affluent area of St. Laurent Dec. 19. Three men were arrested.
• Shots were fired at two front doors on The Boulevard in Westmount last December.
• Shots were fired at two homes in St. Laurent and one home in Ahuntsic-Cartierville in late 2021 and early 2022.
• A Côte St. Luc resident on Macdonald Avenue was struck and injured by a bullet while she sat close to her window in December 2021.
