Shots fired at St. Laurent home, no one injured

Montreal police were alerted at around 9 p.m. Sunday to shots being fired at a home in St. Laurent in the area of Petit and Lanthier.
The SPVM is investigating, and they established a security perimeter in the area, according to reports. Bullet holes and shell casings were found.
There have been other incidents in St. Laurent this year, including a truck set on fire this past October at Somerset near Keller, and shots fired at a home on Jean-Gascon Street and Felix Leclerc Avenue this past September. There were also attempted arson attacks on establishments serving Kosher food this past summer.
