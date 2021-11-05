Several shots were fired around midnight Friday at the Rolls Royce dealership on the Décarie service road north, close to the Metropolitan Autoroute.
Shots had been fired at the same dealership in late September. The SQ investigated that incident.
The Suburban was on the scene Friday morning, where several bullet holes were visible. One large window was shattered, and glass could be seen on a ledge and on the grass. Police tape surrounded the area.
SPVM officers found casings on the ground. Police spokesperson Véronique Comtois told the media no one was injured and no suspects had been arrested. An SPVM dog was on site to look for clues. Spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant told The Suburban shots were fired from a car and investigators are checking to see if there is video footage.
