Shots fired at building in St. Laurent

Shots were fired at around 4 a.m. Friday at an industrial building in St. Laurent, at the corner of Cavendish and Côte de Liesse, an industrial and commercial area of the borough.
The SPVM is investigating, with forensic specialists on the scene and a plan to speak with the owner of the business. Police found bullet holes on the building's doors and shell casings on the ground. There were no injuries and no arrests as of Friday morning. A security perimeter was established.
There have been numerous shootings, as well as arson attacks, in St. Laurent in recent months, including the targeting of the Bab Sharqi restaurant numerous times, an attempted robbery and attempted murder of a pedestrian in early January and an incident in which 18 shots were fired at a home in an affluent area of the borough last Dec. 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.