Shoring up classrooms with ministry staff

Ministry of Education staff will be able to work on a voluntary basis as substitutes in schools to shore up the school network, Education Minister Jean-François Roberge announced.
Many ministry employees are former teachers or former professionals with the required skills and can put their expertise to good use for the benefit of students, and the ministry has assured that employees can be freed from their usual duties while maintaining their working conditions, without being penalized with respect to their salary or their bank of sick leave, for example. The ministry says school service centers and school boards will be able to evaluate applications “very soon.”
The move is part of the province’s recent push to address the labour shortage, and attract, train and requalify 170,000 workers in the targeted sectors of health and social services, education and educational childcare.
While some are lauding the plan and Quebec City’s measures, the union representing school support staff is slamming the government for not valuing their employees. “The government stated that it wanted to attract, train and requalify a greater number of workers from here until 2026,” reads a release from the Conseil provincial du soutien scolaire, that “these measures mainly target teaching staff and daycare educators,” and is inviting the government to review its labour attraction plan to include school support staff.
Although these people are not in direct contact with students, without them the schools could not function optimally, they argue. “It is thanks, among others, to school secretaries, janitors, pipe fitters, office workers, mechanics, electricians and light vehicle drivers that schools can open. It is deplorable to see that the government does not value these employees more when in this sector we are also witnessing a labor shortage” declared Richard Delisle, education sector vice-president at CUPE-Québec.
