After the sudden Police shooting of Nun's Island resident Ronny Kay on September 17th, his sister Michelle Kay has still not received answers about the circumstances surrounding her brother’s death. The 38-year-old Kay was shot by the police after Kay pointed a replica handgun toward an officer. Kay died soon after in the Hospital. Police were called to the scene around 12:30 p.m. after a dispute took place between Kay and his ex-girlfriend, causing someone to call the police to his apartment.
Michelle Kay is still at a loss on what exactly transpired that afternoon, expressing her concern over how quickly the police officials acted. “How could that be possible? Was there any talking? All of a sudden he is gone. We are losing someone who had so much to offer," she said. According to Kay, two Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes officers spoke to her family briefly while at the hospital the day of the shooting, offering their condolences. The SPVM has not contacted the family.
Michelle Kay said that her brother was happy, having just moved into a new apartment on Nun’s Island and was still in the process of unpacking. Ronny Kay worked for the Red Cross and was an active member in his community, regularly volunteering his time at homeless shelters “He's a young man working, a good citizen, a citizen that is doing a lot to the community. Someone who has potential,” she said. Kay believes that upon hearing that the police had been called to his apartment, it possibly triggered a state of mental crisis, with Ronny Kay having a fear of police due to an incident 10 years ago. "The other time, he got traumatized. This time, he lost his life."
The Kay family is calling for a public inquiry into Ronny’s death as they still struggle to make sense of the incident.
