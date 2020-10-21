Shield of Athena virtual art auction Nov. 27-Dec. 5

The 26th annual Shield of Athena art auction, which raises funds for services to victims of family violence, will take place virtually this year rather than in person because of COVID-19.
The Shield of Athena offers services and shelter to victims of family violence and engages in community outreach in many languages.
The virtual event will take place from Nov. 27 to Dec. 5, and during the 16 days of activism against gender-based violence.
“From the start of the pandemic, conjugal violence has skyrocketed globally as victims remained in isolation with their abusers, with limited access to services,” organizers say. “The Shield of Athena Network, an essential service, has remained open and has adapted to this new reality. Multilingual services and activities have been taking place online and over the telephone at our two centres and our emergency shelter Athena’s House, which has continued to accept women and children in danger.
“Community outreach has also become virtual, helping to promote more information on the laws and resources to isolated victims.”
The art auction will be available on the Shield of Athena’s online Shopify store, via shieldofathena.com.
“This year it is also free for everyone,” organizers add. “On our beautiful site, close to 100 paintings will be available for every taste and budget. As we are all spending more time indoors, it is the perfect opportunity to brighten up our home with an original painting from Canadian and international artists. Pass our dreary winter with a lovely painting of a Greek island, or the autumn foliage of the Laurentians on our walls. Proceeds raised will benefit services to victims of family violence and support our artists.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.