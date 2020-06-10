Shield of Athena participating in Great Canadian Giving Challenge

The Shield of Athena, which offers services and shelter to victims of family violence and engages in community outreach, is participating in the national Great Canadian Giving Challenge contest, which benefits any registered Canadian charity.
“Charities across Canada are facing fundraising shortfalls and a number of operational challenges due to COVID-19,” says the Shield of Athena’s announcement. “To help charities like us survive and continue to offer our valuable services, Canada Helps has launched the sixth annual Great Canadian Giving Challenge with an increased grand prize.”
The contest rules are that every $1 donated to a registered charity in June via CanadaHelps.org “automatically enters the charity to win an additional $20,000 donation.” The grand prize draw will take place on Canada Day, July 1. The winning amount has been doubled from $10,000.
“This year we’re asking donors to support our annual membership campaign while also entering us for a chance to win the $20,000 grand prize,” says Shield of Athena executive director and founder Melpa Kamateros. “With the winnings, we plan to do a make-over to our shelter’s yard. As social distancing regulations are still in effect for an unknown amount of time, we want to turn our yard into a haven for moms and kids this summer and for the future. Our plans includes a kid’s playground or gym so that our kids stay active, healthy and happy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.