Shield of Athena launches online art store

The Shield of Athena, which offers services and shelter to victims of family violence and engages in community outreach, has launched an online art store whose proceeds support the services they provide.
The site is at shield-of-athenas-art-sale-more.myshopify.com/.
One of the organization’s traditional events is an annual art auction, held for the last 25 years.
“However, the demand for our beautiful paintings is year-long, and now is the perfect time to respond to this request,” organizers say. “The paintings are donated by amazing, talented and philanthropic artists.”
Shield of Athena officials pointed out that from the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis, “we saw a worldwide increase in cases of conjugal violence as victims were isolated with their perpetrators, who now had greater opportunity to exercise their power and control through the use of violence.
“At the Shield, we adapted as best we could to respond to the increased demand for help. We also had the opportunity to develop our online art store, where making a difference is at our fingertips. Through the simple, easy purchase of a beautiful painting, we can make things a little better for our economy, our community and for those in need.” joel@thesuburban.com
