The Shield of Athena, which offers services and shelter to victims of family violence and engages in community outreach in many languages, has launched a new and unique multilingual campaign called “For the love of women” aimed at raising greater awareness amongst the general public about domestic violence.
The organization has produced 24 videos, in French and English, for broadcast in different media, including on the Bouclier D’Athéna / Shield of Athena YouTube channel.
“The videos use a different and original format to raise awareness through recipes inspired by women who have stayed in the organization’s shelter,” says a statement by the organization. “They have shared their recipes and stories in a special cookbook entitled Recipes and Stories from Athena’s Kitchen. Their strength and resilience will surely encourage many other victims to seek help.”
“We saw that the cookbook recipes and their stories had such an impact on people that we decided to make a campaign out of them,” Shield of Athena executive director and founder Melpa Kamateros said at a March 10 launch event.
The recipes, says a Shield of Athena statement, “have been combined with 12 messages to convey valuable information to victims and their relatives in an effective and more attractive way. This includes providing legal knowledge, showing them the help resources available and revealing the statistics on domestic violence.”
The organization says it wants to raise greater awareness about conjugal violence at a time when, because of the now gradually receding pandemic, people found it more difficult to access information and were confined.
“Both of these factors increase the complexity of leaving a conjugal violence situation, put more women at risk and increase the risk of femicide worldwide.”
The videos are being broadcast by the Shield’s media collaborator, ICI television, “and other media in English and French and later in 10 other languages on various media and websites. This collective action will allow us to reach thousands of Quebecers and help vulnerable victims.”
The rest of the videos “will be released in stages until May 12, 2022. These dates were not chosen at random, they all have an important meaning for women.”
“What I’ve seen in my life at the Shield is a community outreach program that is second to none,” Shield of Athena president Chris Ann Nakis said at the March 10 launch. “The languages that we speak, the access to legal services that we have is something we can all be very proud of.”
The project was funded by Quebec’s Justice Ministry.
