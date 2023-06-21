The Shield of Athena, the organization which helps victims of conjugal violence, held their annual membership drive launch dinner June 6 at Table 51, hosted by Eramelinda Bocquer of Global News.
The non-profit organization provides emergency shelter and professional services to women and their children who are victims of family violence.
The guests at the event included Katerina Varvarigou, the consul general of Greece in Montreal; Effy Giannou, city councilor of Ahuntsic-Cartierville, members of the Hellenic Board of Trade and Karen McDonald from Global Montreal. Participants partook in an auction and raffle to win high-value items.
All proceeds raised during the event are going to Athena’s House, which increased its capacity from nine to 16 beds during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We need to expand so as to respond to the increased needs for shelter by victims of conjugal violence,” the Shield’s executive director Melpa Kamateros says. “By meeting the fundraising goal of $1 million, the emergency shelter will be able to continue to help those in need.”
Also featured at the event was an interview with Christoforos Papakaliatis and a screening of parts of the trailer of Maestro in Blue, an original Netflix series.
Papakaliatis, who produced, acted, and wrote the script, and who is currently filming Season 2, spoke about his inclusion of violence against women within the narrative. He told Kamateros that “I think that it’s very sad that in 2023 that there is still a stigma around these kinds of things. Domestic violence always existed, but now we can talk about it and look for help and say that we are a victim. There is no stigma anymore.”
The night ended with food and live music “as guests got a chance to connect and exchange.”
To learn more about the Shield of Athena or to make a donation, visit www.shieldofathena.com.
