The Shield of Athena held an event March 10 at Casa d'Italia to commemorate International Women's Day and raise awareness regarding violence against women and "the challenges faced by women and children victims of family violence worldwide."
The Shield offers services and shelter to victims of family violence and engages in community outreach in many languages.
On hand March 10 were community members, victims and political representatives, including Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension city councillor Mary Deros, Laurier-Dorion MNA Andrés Fontecilla, and Vimy MP Annie Koutrakis.
The Shield showcased art pieces created by women and children residing in their shelters depicting their experiences.
“In 2023, we are still facing challenges," said Melpa Kamateros, the Shield of Athena's executive director. "We need services, more laws and law enforcement. In addition to a better legal system, victims also need accessible, secure and affordable housing so that they can break the cycle of violence."
Also, guests received fact sheets providing an overview regarding violence around the world.
“Since the outbreak of COVID-19, emerging data and reports from those on the front lines have shown that all types of violence against women and girls, particularly domestic violence, have intensified," Kamateros pointed out.
The event also featured homemade hors-d’oeuvres and baked goods, prepared using recipes from the Shield's cookbook, "Recipes and Stories From Athena's Kitchen," as well as "delectable bites made by volunteers from the Greek, Italian, Armenian, Hispanic, South Asian and Iranian communities."
For more information about the Shield of Athena, go to www.shieldofathena.com.
