Shield of Athena art auction returns after two years

The Shield of Athena's 27th art auction takes place for the first time in person in two years this Sunday Nov. 13, raising funds to help women and children in crisis.
The event starts 3:30 p.m. at Casa D’Italia, 505 Jean Talon East. The Shield of Athena offers services and shelter to victims of family violence and engages in community outreach in many languages.
The organization will once again "celebrate local artists. That afternoon and evening, close to 100 paintings from 23 local and international artists will be auctioned while guests enjoy an international mezze, wine and live entertainment.
All proceeds will "directly support the much-needed renovation and expansion of Athena’s House, the Shield’s 24/7 emergency shelter for victims of conjugal or family violence. Since its opening in 2004, thousands of women and children have sought refuge within its walls. During their time there, they are supported by experienced professionals within a secure and empowering environment.
Melpa Kamateros, Executive Director of the Shield of Athena, said that the effects of the COVID pandemic "have illuminated the need for more support and space for the victims.
“To date, we’ve raised $100,000, but ultimately, $800,000 is needed to renovate Athena’s House to accommodate our needs. We sincerely hope that the community will help us meet our goal.”
For more information on the featured artists or the auction itself, visit: http://shieldofathena.com/art-auction-2022. To buy tickets to the art auction, visit: https://www.zeffy.com/en-CA/ticketing/63dca447-7b35-4ca7-9d7f-01ef6e248dbb.
