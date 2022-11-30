The Shield of Athena's 27th art auction, held Nov. 13 at Casa D’Italia, attracted 200 people and raised $100,000 for Athena’s House, the Shield’s 24/7 emergency shelter for victims of conjugal or family violence.
The Shield offers services and shelter to victims of family violence and engages in community outreach in many languages.
The live auction was hosted by Eramalinda Boquer and Debbi Marsellos, and there were nearly 100 paintings featured from 23 local and international artists as well as an international mezze, wine and live entertainment.
On hand were the Greek Consul General Katerina Varvarigou, the Armenian Consul General Anahit Harutyunyan and his wife, the Honorary Consul of Cyprus Vivian Pamel and her husband, federal judge Peter Pamel. Beryl Wajsman, Editor-in-Chief of The Suburban, MP Emmanuella Lambropoulos (Saint Laurent), MNA Michelle Setlawke (Mont Royal-Outremont) and Councillor Mary Deros (Park Extension).
Sam Nourouzi, President of ICI Television, and his wife, were honoured "for his station’s involvement in the broadcasting multilingual capsules on conjugal violence. These capsules were produced by the Shield of Athena and funded by the Ministry of Justice to reach out to vulnerable clienteles during the pandemic. Ethnic broadcasters that were recognized for their input in this program were George Guzmas of Kalimera Patrida, Horizon Television and Corriere Italiano," says a Shield statement.
"For those who could not attend in person, the art auction continued online. This allowed the public to bid and support the much-needed renovation and expansion of Athena’s House. Since its opening in 2004, thousands of women and children have sought refuge within its walls. During their time there, they are supported by experienced professionals within a secure and empowering environment."
Melpa Kamateros, Executive Director of the Shield of Athena, said the return of the art auction following the COVID pandemic "exceeded all expectations.
“I would like to thank all our supporters who joined us at Casa D’Italia, the many people who participated online and of course, the artists who donated their masterpieces and all of our generous sponsors. Thanks to our community, we are now $100,000 closer to our goal.”
