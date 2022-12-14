Shalom Major Mark

Mark Mendelson August 10, 1949 – November 14, 2022
Mark Mendelson was the kind of guy that you wanted to make laugh.
For years, I reserved gut-busting stories, raunchy gags, puns, or juicy gossip about local politicians, and every few weeks we’d dive back into a decade-old e-mail thread, chock-full of tomfoolery and good-natured wiseacre shtick, Mark always going for the last word. That came with being Le Grand Fromage.
On November 14, he was felled by an aortic aneurism, suddenly and without warning, at age 73. It was a gut-punch.
I met Mark 20 years ago working on a Jewish National Fund initiative. He recognized my work from an earlier community-wide project for Israel’s Jubilee. We hit it off immediately: I had young kids, always asked for seconds, and came from solid Zionist stock as child of an Israeli Independence War veteran. That checked all his boxes. He loved hearing about my children, stories I couldn’t write, what I ate for dinner. A great confidant, consigliere and mensch, he was always there to lend an ear.
An Olympic Foodie, he relished stuffing my face, brought my kids to Seder, and after hearing my “unacceptably pedestrian” plans for my son’s 15th birthday dinner, had a catered meal delivered to my apartment. He’d discuss fine wines, esoteric seafood delicacies and gourmet desserts, but was entranced by talk of pizza bagels or casse-croûte treasures.
He loved to swim in the lake up north and his condo pool – likely the only places he didn't wear a blazer – and brag about lap counts. He loved a good yarn, and apart from slagging him at his 70th birthday roast, my last gift to him a collection of Shakespearean insults.
Born in Côte des Neiges and raised in Hampstead, Mark attended West Hill High School, McGill, Yeshiva U, served in the IDF, and lived as a kibbutznik in the Golan with Edna, his wife of 48 years. His love and admiration for her, his children Omer and Noam, and grandson Aaron, was inspiring; their family journey sparked by a glance at Redpath Library and a number passed between friends at Zbigniew Brzezinski’s lecture in Leacock 132.
This Montreal boy devoted his life to the singular pursuit of nurturing and protecting others: As a parent, psychologist, social worker, paratrooper, chef and entrepreneur, executive-director and CEO.
Working with Mark was a ball: He’d never BS you, always gave you space to do your thing, and dared you to wow him. Even after you knocked it out of the park, he’d exhale “wellllll…” and threaten to call in some cheap hack, struggling to keep a straight face beneath that moustache as he barked: “Unacceptable!”
He was always known for that cheerfulness, affability and humour, as far back as high school, and brought new vigor to Canada’s philanthropic sector, elevating the venerable JNF to new heights in Montreal, within the Diaspora and beyond, forging new relationships through triumphant Gala campaigns and Tu B’shvat Telethons over 17 years.
Mark moved on to Ben-Gurion University Canada, where his energy, confidence and great faith in Jewish and Israeli know-how fuelled his sense of purpose in support of that world-class institution and David Ben-Gurion's dream of the Negev. Approaching his 70s, his leadership expanded, bringing hard results in millions raised, and new, meaningful connections between Canadians and the still-unfolding Zionist project.
He held fast in his belief in Israel, securing her future through grit, diplomacy, and the Jewish people’s greatest currency: knowledge. His passing is a tremendous loss to Israel, Montreal, Canadian philanthropy, and all who crossed paths with the guy we dubbed ‘Major Mark.’
I recall our last outing, a leisurely breakfast double-date on a gorgeous summer morning in Côte des Neiges, sipping coffee, munching on crepes, cracking each other up while our significant others, Edna and Ailsa, gave us the gears.
Now, amid the grief and recollections, at his funeral and shiva, conversations with friends and family, I'm still smiling. Because that's what Mark did.
I hear him now: “Enough you farkakteh Romanian! Where are we going for lunch?”
Son of a gun… He got the last word.
