Several suspected cases of monkeypox in Montreal area

There are some 20 suspected monkeypox cases in the greater Montreal area that have been declared to health authorities as of Thursday May 19, Montreal Public Health director Dr. Mylene Drouin told a quickly organized press conference.
Since that press conference, two cases were found to be positive for monkeypox.
The day before, the first case in the U.S. for 2022 was detected in Boston from a man who had recently travelled in Canada, and further reports say he was in Quebec.
Dr. Drouin further detailed that 15 of the declared suspected cases are on the island of Montreal, as well as one on the South Shore and one on the North Shore. "Mainly, those cases are men that have had sexual relationships with other men aged between 30 and 55 years old."
Later in the press conference, she said that monkeypox is not a sexually transmitted disease.
"The clinical presentation is mainly ulceration of oral and genital parts [of the body] that are painful, and the phase before the eruption is with fever, sweating and headaches. Most of our cases are not severe — this is important to know at the time we're speaking."
Dr. Drouin explained that the first case was declared May 12.
"At first we thought it was chancre mou (chancroid, a sexually transmitted bacterial infection), but on May 17, we had suspected [monkeypox] cases in the U.S. that had travelled to Montreal, and this is when we started to think, and knowing what was going on in the UK, Spain and Portugal, that we changed the course of our investigation."
Dr. Drouin said that as of May 19, there has been no confirmation from laboratories of the suspected cases, "so we have to wait and we are hoping to have the confirmation by this weekend.
"This virus is mainly transmitted by close contact and droplets. It is not a disease with mandatory reporting. We're starting an investigation and we have put out an alert to all physicians to increase their surveillance and to make sure they declare all suspected cases, so we will better be able to understand the chain of transmission. All cases are isolated with a mask, and we ask them to cover their lesions until they are cured."
She added that "significant contact cases are those in the same household and sexual partners.
"We do not ask them to isolate themselves, but we do ask them, for 21 days, to monitor their symptoms and if they have symptoms, to rapidly go and consult a doctor so we can have a test done."
Dr. Drouin said her message to the Montreal population is that investigations are continuing "and we're going to put protective measures in place to cut the chain of transmission.
"But we do not have to panic at the time we're speaking. It is not something that is going to go to a sustained community transmission, it's not something you can acquire when you do your grocery shopping or on public transportation. We're putting all measures in place."
