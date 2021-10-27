Seventy percent of paramedics thinking of quitting: union survey

Some 70 percent of paramedics in the province are thinking of quitting their jobs because they feel they are underpaid and overworked, says a survey conducted by the CSN union representing paramedics.
The union surveyed 450 of the total 3,200 paramedics in Quebec.
The same survey says 50 percent of paramedics are already looking for new jobs.
A previous Fédération de la santé et des services sociaux (FSSS)-CSN survey of more than 4,200 healthcare and social service workers, conducted Oct. 1 to 8, found that a majority identified "workload and work recognition as the two main problems [affecting] their psychological health."
The survey was conducted after the Quebec government announced it would offer bonuses to nurses who join or remain in the public healthcare system.
The FSSS-CSN survey says that when asked "in which concrete ways it would be possible to improve their physical and psychological health at work to better combat the lack of staff, [they] mainly identified the recognition of their efforts [through] permanent financial measures (73%) and the reduction of workload (63%). Very few (24%) [approve of] the recognition of their efforts [through temporary bonuses]."
The CSN is currently negotiating the renewal of its collective agreement with the provincial government.
