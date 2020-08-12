Settimana goes virtual

Montreal’s Italian Week continues until August 23, offering live concerts, comedy and cooking shows, web capsules and activities for all ages, taking the storied Montreal festival virtual for the first time, available to an even greater audience than ever before.
As is tradition, Settimana offers free programming for all: From the comfort of home you can catch Marco Calliari in concert, bust a gut with perennial favourite funny man Joe Cacchione, learn “Everything You Ever Wanted To Know About Mal’occhio” and close out the week with a concert featuring Montreal recording artists Ari Skye and Charles Vaccaro.
“This is a first for our festival and we are proud of this most innovative turn,” said festival president Antonio Sciascia. “We hope that this year’s renewed programming will please everyone and allow you to discover the richness of Italian culture through the web.”
Montrealers already celebrate the beauty and the diversity of Italian-Canadians every day in their consumption of arts, food, and all business and cultural exchanges. In keeping with the times, says executive director Josie Verrillo, “we have worked extremely hard to provide moments of enjoyment for this 27th edition and we hope that the whole community will come together to experience entertaining virtual moments.”
As one of the city’s largest and most enduring events, Settimana continues to be the highlight on the Montreal festival calendar, even in virtual mode. Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante said the community’s “resilience, solidarity and innovation has allowed it to go through difficult times and make a great contribution to the development of Montreal. I remain convinced that the people of Montreal will respond again this year and that this 27th Italian Week will be crowned with success. Together, let’s celebrate the strength and beauty of the Italian community and all that unites us.”
For information check out https://www.italfestmtl.ca/ or follow them on Facebook and Instagram
