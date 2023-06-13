Setlakwe salutes TMR campaign

Setlakwe and Lauer: On June 15, "let's proudly wear purple and open the conversation against elder abuse.”

“We all deserve to grow old in a safe, caring community with dignity and respect” says Mont-Royal–Outremont MNA Michelle Setlakwe, who last week highlighted the Town of Mount Royal campaign to combat ageism and elder abuse in the National Assembly. “As World Elder Abuse Awareness Day approaches, on Thursday, June 15, I am proud to see initiatives emanating from my community to recall the importance of acting collectively to prevent and counter all types of elder abuse. In my city, in Mount Royal, this will be the very first year that a campaign, titled Look at me! Respect me! will be deployed to share the vision of a more respectful society.” The initiative, led by Recreation Supervisor for Seniors Janyce Lauer, tackles the problems of ageism, “sometimes insidious, which devalue and weaken seniors” said Setlakwe. “On this day, let's proudly wear purple and open the conversation against elder abuse.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.