“We all deserve to grow old in a safe, caring community with dignity and respect” says Mont-Royal–Outremont MNA Michelle Setlakwe, who last week highlighted the Town of Mount Royal campaign to combat ageism and elder abuse in the National Assembly. “As World Elder Abuse Awareness Day approaches, on Thursday, June 15, I am proud to see initiatives emanating from my community to recall the importance of acting collectively to prevent and counter all types of elder abuse. In my city, in Mount Royal, this will be the very first year that a campaign, titled Look at me! Respect me! will be deployed to share the vision of a more respectful society.” The initiative, led by Recreation Supervisor for Seniors Janyce Lauer, tackles the problems of ageism, “sometimes insidious, which devalue and weaken seniors” said Setlakwe. “On this day, let's proudly wear purple and open the conversation against elder abuse.”
featured
Setlakwe salutes TMR campaign against ageism and abuse
- By Joel Ceausu The Suburban
-
- Updated
- 0
Trending Now
-
Did Hydro-Québec break Bill 96 rules in public meeting?
-
Some relief from the wildfire smoke expected in Montreal
-
Car plows into NDG restaurant in three-vehicle accident, no one injured
-
John Abbott College student Kevin He awarded Canada’s largest undergraduate scholarship
-
Alleged Mafia figure Francesco Del Balso shot dead at West Island gym
Online Poll
Newsletters
Sign up for The Suburban e-Mail lists.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.