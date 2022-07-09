Service restored for most Rogers customers

Service has been restored for the "vast majority" of Rogers customers after a full-day outage Friday, the company announced.
"Our technical teams are working hard to ensure that the remaining customers are back online as quickly as possible," the company tweeted Saturday morning. "As our services come back online and traffic volumes return to normal, some customers may experience a delay in regaining full service."
Rogers serves 11 million Canadians and services another three million Fido customers. informed sources have indicated that Ottawa’s Canadian Security Establishment has offered its help to Rogers.In Montreal the 311 service was unavailable and in Toronto 911 was compromised.
The outage began Friday morning and also affected some emergency services and the ArriveCan app that must be used by travellers coming to or returning to Canada.
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino told CTV News that the outage was not due to a cyberattack.
Kye Prigg, Rogers' senior vice-president of access networks and operations, told CBC's Power & Politics late Friday afternoon that "we're getting very close to understanding the root cause of the failure. We don't understand how the different levels of redundancy that we built across the network coast to coast have not have not worked."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.