They said it would happen and it did: Agglo residents 65 and over will ride the transit system on the island of Montreal for free.
The Free 65+ All Modes A transit fare must be loaded on to OPUS cards and will become valid on July 1, allowing seniors free use of the bus, métro, paratransit, commuter train and REM, once it is in service.
The measure, adopted by the Plante administration in its 2022-2023 budget, aims to help seniors fight inflation, while improving their quality of life and their transportation.
Inflation puts the wallets of seniors who live with stable incomes to the test, said Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante. “By offering free public transit to people aged 65 and over, we want to make it easier for them to get around, but above all to break their isolation and encourage them to stay in the city.” The benefits also include encouraging more people to take public transit, and boost customer traffic without necessarily increasing the load during peak periods.
The move, as expected, was applauded by the Fédération de l'âge d'Or du Québec as a way to “allow all people aged 65 and over to maintain their mobility and thus continue their social activities longer and more easily” said FADOQ Île de Montreal president Jocelyne Wiseman. “Even more in these times of staggering increase in the cost of living.”
Customers can immediately load the Free 65+ fare onto their OPUS cards and is valid for 24 months, depending on the card expiry date. If you already have a photo OPUS card you can load the fare at any métro station in Montreal, any metropolitan ticket office in Zone A or the Fairview Pointe-Claire STM terminus. You will have to show valid proof of residence. If you don’t have a photo OPUS card you must fill out an application form and bring it to any métro station, the STM photo studio (by appointment), any metropolitan ticket office in Zone A or Fairview Pointe-Claire STM terminus. You will have to pay a $15 card issuance fee and show valid proof of age and residence. Paratransit customers do not need to do anything for paratransit trips as the STM will use information on file to validate their eligibility. If they want to use the free fare on the métro, bus, train or REM, they must load the Free 65+ fare onto their photo card.
It's one of several bold moves the STM has adopted following the pandemic in the face of changing ridership, stagnant budgets and a deficit around $75 million: From allowing dogs on metros, installing rear-view camera mirrors and extending its nighttime between-stops drop-off service to all passengers, to cutting $18 million in expenses this year, dropping the 10-minute guarantee, installing new bus lanes, and making more metro stations accessible.
For more information visit www.stm.info/en/free65.
