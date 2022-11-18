The Club de bocce l’Acadie has announced that Montreal city hall and six Italian-Canadian groups are appealing to the Ahuntsic city council in an effort to save the bocce club after the borough decided to stop renting the center for seniors. The club currently serves 250 members and has been for 20 years.
A press conference was held at the center where the club plays. Opposition Ensemble Montreal party city councillor Chantal Rossi stated “I can’t believe that we’ve been talking about the isolation of seniors for two years and the need to offer them activities, to create social links and keep them active, and during this time you have a borough mayor who tells these seniors that they should just play cards. They want to play bocce, they want to move around. They don’t want to play cards.” Co-ordinator of the club Cecilia Fazioli spoke at the conference, stressing the importance of how the center allows seniors to stay physical and active after the pandemic “We feel betrayed and abandoned.” She speaks. Rossi stated at the conference that the party plans to table a motion during a council meeting this coming Monday, requesting the city to provide a space that will allow seniors to continue playing bocce if the borough does not renew the center’s lease. City councillor Effie Giannou stated “We’re just asking to show these elders the respect that they deserve. They’re the ones who helped build Montreal. This is the time to give back to them.”
The Ahuntsic borough has offered members of the club to utilize a room in both a local community center and a church basement for activities such as bingo or cards, neither space can be used to play bocce.
Rent for the center cost the borough $211,000. The mayor of Ahuntsic, Émilie Thuillier, originally planned to stop paying the fees as of December 31st but after club members met in person with the mayor, the date was extended to July 31st, 2023. Thuillier has stated that while she understands the demand, the borough stands firm on its decision. Thuillier explained that the city does not provide a subsidy of $211,000 for any other group, using bowling as an example saying “Even if it’s a sport that’s played by many senior citizens, the city or borough don’t manage bowling alleys.”
In addition to federal MP Mélanie Joly writing an open letter of support, six Italian-Canadian organizations including the Quebec regional office of the National Congress of Italian-Canadians have signed a letter directed to Thuillier and Mayor Plante expressing their disappointment in the borough’s choice.
The board of directors for the bocce club is also responsible for the Club de l’âge d’or Marcelin-Wilson inside the center's community room, with some members being part of the bocce club as well. The club has stated that a total of 450 members face abandonment next July as they doubt they can acquire sponsors to help pay the rent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.