Côte St. Luc senior residents should be prepared to return to the situation of this past spring of ordering groceries online rather than shopping in person, Mayor Mitchell Brownstein warned in a phone message to residents.
Brownstein was reacting to figures regarding new COVID-19 cases in CSL, which he said amounted to more than 100 in the 12 days before his Oct. 7 message.
"We haven’t seen numbers as high as this since the month of April," Brownstein said. "But unlike in April, most of the cases are in apartments, condos and single-family homes, as opposed to seniors’ residences."
The Mayor said the community in CSL is currently experiencing community transmission.
"That means you must take extra precautions if you are age 70 or older or have underlying medical conditions," he said.
"Be ready to order your groceries online. I know many of you have learned how to do this. I also know that stores are much better organized now and are better able to deliver groceries to your home. If you don’t use the internet and need phone numbers to stores that deliver, please call the city and we’ll give you those numbers. Call us at 514-485-6800."
Brownstein also detailed how the Montreal COVID-19 red alert status affects CSL.
"The government is allowing seniors who live alone to have one visitor at a time. The visitor can be a relative, friend, caregiver or a homecare worker. Remember to wear masks, physically distance and wash your hands. For those of you who do not live alone, you are not allowed to have friends or family over to visit, indoors or outdoors, but may have a tradesperson like a plumber enter your home when needed. To families with young children, you can continue to use our parks, but only with the people you live with. When you’re at the park, you cannot gather with other families."
The Mayor acknowledged that the situation can be confusing.
"But whatever the rules are on any given day, don’t forget the goal, which is to stop—as much as possible—the spread of COVID-19. So please remember to wear your mask, keep two meters apart and wash your hands as often possible. Keep safe."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.