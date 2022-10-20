Seniors in long-term care three times more likely to be prescribed antidepressants

Canadian seniors living in long-term care three times more likely to be prescribed antidepressants than seniors living in the community.
According to a new report by the Canadian Institute for Health Information (CIHI), during the pandemic the growth in prescriptions for antidepressants among seniors 65 and over and living in LTC across the country was higher (from 62% of residents in 2019 to 65% in 2021) than for seniors living in the community (from 22% in 2019 to 23% in 2021). Though the percentage increases are relatively small, they represent some 140,000 more seniors being prescribed antidepressants overall.
Seniors in LTC were also eight times more likely to be prescribed antipsychotic drugs, with antipsychotic prescriptions growing from 37% in 2019 to 43% in 2021. Antipsychotics are used to treat schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and the behavioural and psychological symptoms of dementia, including delusions, aggression and agitation.
“Residents of long-term care homes have been some of the most affected by COVID-19. Lengthy lockdowns and limited visits from loved ones in the early part of the pandemic may be part of the reason we saw an increase in prescriptions for antidepressants in this sector,” said Deborah Cohen, CIHI director, pharmaceuticals and health workforce information.
Other key findings for seniors in all settings:
The average number of drugs prescribed decreased in the first year of the pandemic (from 2019 to 2020), while the number of drugs prescribed for chronic conditions remained stable. Drugs for cardiovascular disease accounted for five of the seven top drug classes prescribed in 2021, while diabetes drugs saw the largest increase in utilization from 2017 to 2021, rising from about 20% to 21% of seniors (representing some 220,000 additional people). Prescribing of antibiotics decreased from about 40% prior to the pandemic to about 30% in 2021 (representing 380,000 fewer seniors.)
According to the report, female seniors were on average prescribed more drugs than males, and 16.5% of seniors living in lower-income neighbourhoods (excluding Quebec data) were prescribed drugs compared with 25.5% in higher-income neighbourhoods.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.