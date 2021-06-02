Seniors groups call on feds to hike Old Age Security benefits for 65+

The Canadian Association of Retired Persons (CARP), the National Association of Federal Retirees (Federal Retirees) and Réseau FADOQ, all representing a million seniors, is calling on the Trudeau government to “rectify discriminatory measures in the 2021 federal budget.”
The three organizations want the government to “increase Old Age Security benefits by 10 percent for all eligible seniors, starting at age 65.”
The three organizations point out this past April 19, “Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland announced that the increase would only be available to those aged 75 and over. This measure discriminates on the basis of age and risks setting a dangerous precedent by creating two classes of seniors.”
“The realization by Canadians between the ages of 65 and 75 that they are not being included in the increased OAS payments has created huge concern and frustration,” stated Bill VanGorder, Chief Operating and Policy Officer of C.A.R.P. “The OAS increase should be extended to everyone at age 65 and the 10 percent increase should be immediate, not delayed until 2022.”
Federal Retirees President Jean-Guy Soulière said retirees “have long advocated for a comprehensive seniors’ strategy, which includes retirement income security for all seniors. An increase in Old Age Security for all eligible seniors, and in the Guaranteed Income Supplement for particularly vulnerable seniors, would be positive steps in this direction. “
Réseau FADOQ president Gisèle Tassé-Goodman said financial insecurity “is not age-based.
“Contrary to what Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says, this is a sad reality for seniors under 75. We’re calling for substantial, permanent and inclusive financial assistance.”
The three organizations, in their joint statement, said financial distress among seniors aged 65 and over “is widespread.
“People whose only source of income is Old Age Security and the Guaranteed Income Supplement receive $18,505.92 annually, an amount that barely reaches the official poverty line established by the Market Basket Measure (MBM), which exceeds $21,000, particularly in large urban centres. In addition, certain non-discretionary components are excluded from the definition of the MBM basket, such as dental and vision care expenses and medications. Seniors are therefore in a financially precarious situation. The amounts provided through Old Age Security and the Guaranteed Income Supplement must be sufficient to meet the basic needs included in the MBM.”
