Senior dies after being found outside residence

An 88-year-old man who was found lying outside his Laval seniors residence during the night Monday has died.
The man went to sleep Monday night at around 10 p.m. say police, and his wife noticed his absence during the night, alerting staff at Les Jardins de Renoir, who called police at 3 p.m. when he was discovered in critical condition.
The man died in hospital, with the cause of death yet to be determined, and investigators still do not know why he exited the building during the night.
