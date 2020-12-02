The Upper Westmount home of Senator Leo Kolber, who passed away early this year, was sold in what Profusion Immobilier, the Exclusive Affiliate of Christie's International Real Estate for Quebec, calls "the most important residential transaction in Westmount for 2020."
Kolber was also a prominent Montreal businessman and philanthropist, and was closely associated with the Bronfman family and former Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau.
The Suburban once visited the impressive multi-level home, which includes an elevator, to cover an event.
Christina Miller, a "luxury specialist" broker with Profusion Immobilier, sold the 100 Summit Circle 35,000-square foot home. According to the prestige real estate agency, the asking price was $15 million — media reports say the selling price was $11.7 million.
"Even though the market for prestige real estate is booming, the demands of clients are still very high when they are looking to sell or buy a luxury property," she stated.
