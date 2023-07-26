Seeking sexual assault victims

Laval Police are looking for sexual assault victims.
On March 28, investigators from the SPL sex crimes squad arrested 55-year-old Abdeslam El Asri in connection with sexual assault cases. Evidence suggests that other people may have been victims of this man and investigators would like to contact them. The accused, who is a licensed practical nurse in a Laval CHSLD, allegedly committed several sexual assaults against employees in his workplace. The events occurred between October 2022 and February 2023.
El Asri appeared in court on July 10 and was charged with three counts of sexual assault. He was released with conditions to be respected. He will return to court on September 27. Anyone who may have been a victim of this man is invited to contact Police on the Info Line at 450-662- INFO (4636) or by calling 911, mentioning file LVl-230320-075.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.