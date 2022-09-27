Seeking recruits for long COVID study

A team of McGill researchers is recruiting participants for a new study on long COVID to assess the evolution of symptoms and their impact on people’s lives, as well as to offer self-management strategies for the most common issues.
With more than 1.1 million cases of COVID-19 in Quebec to date, it is estimated that 10 to 30 per cent of cases will have lingering symptoms after the acute illness, which means as many as 330,000 Quebecers may experience post-COVID-19 syndrome.
The Quebec Action for Post-COVID study seeks men and women living in Quebec, 18 years and older, who report symptoms that developed during or after their COVID-19 infection, lasting more than four weeks and that cannot be explained by another diagnosis.
Participants will be asked to answer online questionnaires and cognitive tests by computer every three months for 18 months, with researchers collecting data on symptoms and impact on quality of life, as well as test sense of smell, memory, and problem-solving abilities. Participants will receive a personalized “dashboard” summarizing their symptom profile and have access to online tools to help them manage their symptoms.
“‘Brain fog’ and trouble concentrating seem to be common post-COVID symptoms,” says Lesley Fellows, professor in the Department of Neurology and Neurosurgery at McGill and a neurologist at the Montreal Neurological Institute. “We need to better understand these cognitive concerns and how they relate to mental and physical health in general. This will allow us to identify the underlying causes and help people return to their usual functions.”
Study participants will also have the option of using a smartphone app to provide a more detailed picture of long COVID’s impact on their symptoms and their level of physical activity from day to day.
The goal of the research, financially supported by Les Fonds de recherche du Québec – Santé and Scotiabank – is to improve the lives of people with long COVID. The researchers believe many of the symptoms can be improved with existing rehabilitation and lifestyle interventions. The study will offer online resources and strategies to help people get back on track. “Post-COVID symptoms can take a heavy toll on both physical and mental health,” says Marie- Josée Brouillette, associate professor in the Department of Psychiatry at McGill and a scientist at the RI-MUHC. “Our study takes a holistic approach and aims to empower participants in managing their symptoms to improve function and quality of life.”
The study is fully virtual; there are no in-person visits and researchers hope this will make it easier for people from diverse backgrounds to participate, so that the results will benefit people from all walks of life.
Learn more at https://post-covid.quebec/en/home/
