A second suspect has been arrested in connection with the May 16 murder of Claudia Iacono, who was gunned down in her car outside her Salon Deauville Spa establishment in CDN-NDG on Jean Talon West, the SPVM announced Monday Aug. 14.
This past June, Joel Richard Clarke was arrested in Milton, Ontario and charged with first-degree murder of the mother of three. Iacono was the daughter-in-law of alleged Mafia associate Moreno Gallo, who was killed in Mexico in 2013.
Now, the second arrest was made as a result of an investigation by the Major Crimes Section of the SPVM.
The SPVM announcement does not name the second suspect, but said he is 30 years old and was arrested in Toronto "where he is currently being held for possession of a firearm. He will appear by video appearance, by Aug. 15, at the Montreal courthouse to be charged with premeditated murder. The evidence gathered by investigators shows that the second suspect apprehended today allegedly planned the murder, which was then allegedly committed by suspect Clarke."
Iacono's murder was the eighth homicide in Montreal this year.
"The investigation will continue in order to analyze additional leads in connection with this murder," says the SPVM announcement. "Anyone with information can contact 911 or their neighbourhood station. It is also possible to communicate anonymously and confidentially with Info-Crime Montréal at 514 393-1133 or via the reporting form available on the infocrimemontreal.ca website. The SPVM works closely with CENTAURE, the Quebec strategy to combat armed violence implemented by the Ministry of Public Security."
