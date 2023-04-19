Jawad Jawad, 22, received a sentence from Quebec Court Judge Pierre Dupras Wednesday for uttering antisemitic threats from a car in Côte St. Luc in May 2021, during that year's Israel-Hamas conflict.
Many other antisemitic incidents took place in Montreal during the conflict.
Jawad made the threats along with Aymane Boushaba. They also had a knife. Jawad pleaded guilty only to uttering threats, and as the result of a plea deal, proceedings were stayed regarding incitement of hatred and possessing a weapon.
Jawad's sentence includes a year of probation and a conditional discharge — conditions for the next year include staying away from the Montreal Jewish community, keeping the peace and carrying out 80 hours of community service. He also cannot communicate in any way with the complainant in this case and mention the Jewish community or any Jewish individual on social media.
Judge Pierre Dupras said he found the facts of the case "abhorrent" and said the defendant's actions were serious.
“Though we were disappointed by the reduced charges, the probation terms agreed upon today reflect the severity of the individual’s actions and include stringent protections for our community,” said Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA) Quebec Vice President Eta Yudin. “Today, Judge Dupras made clear that the court recognized the severity of the defendant’s actions and that those who seek to foment or act on hate and antisemitism must face serious consequences. Though a plea deal led to the hate charge being dropped, the hateful intent behind the defendant’s actions certainly was not forgotten.”
Federation CJA President and CEO Yair Szlak said that “perpetrators of hate must know that promoting antisemitism or any form of hatred will never be okay.
“Today, the justice system sent a clear message that there are real consequences to hate. Both of the accused have now been held accountable for their despicable actions.”
Boushaba's case was decided in December 2022, where he "similarly agreed to a Peace Bond with strict conditions to protect the Jewish community both in person and online," CIJA pointed out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.