Second arrest in Dopwell-Bailey murder case

Montreal police have arrested a second suspect in the murder of Jannai Dopwell-Bailey.
Eighteen-year-old Andrei Donet was already being held in connection with drug trafficking, weapons possession and breach of conditions, and appeared in court today via teleconference to face several charges including murder in the second degree.
He has a condition not to communicate with the other suspect, a minor who was arrested four days after the October 18 stabbing death of the teenager at his school in in Cote des Neiges. That suspect appeared in youth court to face charges of conspiracy and second-degree murder.
Immediately after his death, Dopwell-Bailey's friends and members of the community signalled to police and the public the presence of videos on social media featuring young men in masks mocking the victim, and promising more violence, and told the media that everyone knew who the perpetrator was.
Montreal Police are still searching for a third suspect and are asking anyone with information to call 911 or their neighborhood police station, or they can remain anonymous by calling Info-Crime at 514 393-1133 or via a form available at infocrimemontreal.ca.
