Sept. 30 turned out to be sunny and temperate for Orange Shirt Day, as it used to be called – now officially the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. Native and non-Native Montrealers gathered at the Cartier monument on Mount Royal for an event to mark the day.
Every Child Matters - Truth and Reconciliation Day was organized by the Native Women’s Shelter of Montreal, and Resilience Montreal. Speakers included Nakuset, executive director of the Native Women’s Shelter, Kahanwake elder Stephen McComber, and Inuk singer-songwriter Elisapie Isaac.
McComber began the day with prayer, tobacco burning, and smudging – a cleansing oneself with tobacco or sage smoke that some at the event took part in. He told his own story of being in “Native school” in 1961, and being called “maudit sauvage” by the nuns. He had conciliatory words for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s efforts toward truth and reconciliation, but tempered them by saying “without being aware of the truth, how can you really reconcile?”
Isaac sang and then spoke, remembering Joyce Echaquan, marking the second anniversary, just two days before, of the Atikamekw woman’s tragic death.
Nakuset paid homage to the community of James Smith Cree Nation where just weeks ago 10 residents were murdered, and another 18 injured.
There were performances by the Traveling Spirit Drum Group and the Generational Warriors singers.
The orange shirt-wearing crowd then flowed down from the monument onto Park Avenue, marching along to Sherbrooke, Metcalfe, and then south toward Place du Canada, gathering around the pedestal where a monument to Prime Minister John A. Macdonald once stood; the statue was pulled down by protestors just over two years ago.
Marchers chanted slogans like “No justice, no peace” and “No pride in genocide”. They heard from several speakers along the way, including Mohawk activist Ellen Gabriel (Katsi'tsakwas), Kahanwake Grand Chief Kahsennenhawe Sky-Deer, and Chief Jessica Lazare. Lazare said the day was to commemorate “those children who did not make it home from residential schools, but also those that did.” Sky-Deer put the number of those that did not at 10,000, so far, saying the search is only a third of the way through.
Many non-natives were there to show solidarity. 30-year-old Vivian marched with friends, her partner, and their baby daughter. “I don’t know how valid our thoughts are as white people,” she said, “but I’m here to show support and to listen.”
Egan, another non-Native, said he was happy that participants “kept it clean,” meaning that the day was “peaceful, respectful, and mostly free of politics.”
There were a few more short speeches at Place du Canada, a recitation by Innu poet Maya Cousineau-Mollen, who said, in French, that she writes “to express my pain and to build bridges.” The event ended around 4 p.m. with two more performances by Traveling Spirit.
