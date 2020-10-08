The few English school board council election races that were to go ahead on November 1 have been postponed.
Quebec Premier François Legault said in a press conference Wednesday that the election is off due to the COVID-19 pandemic and issued a decree halting school board elections in red zones, which covers all three school boards in the greater Montreal area.
While Anglophone groups have argued that elected school board councils are crucial for democracy and minority rights, more than 85% of officials preparing to take regular, non-parent commissioner seats on council across Quebec were acclaimed to their posts.
In the greater Montreal area, 28 of 34 seats, or approximately 82% went uncontested. At the English Montreal School Board only one ward is up for grabs; at Sir Wilfrid Laurier north of Montreal only the chairmanship is being contested; and at the Lester B. Pearson School board 3 wards and the chairmanship are being challenged.
