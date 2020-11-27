School board elections are off.
The nine individual races across Quebec, after 88% of seats were acclaimed, have been postponed yet again, following the issuing of a government order.
“Considering that it is expedient to order certain measures to protect the health of the population” the health ministry decrees “that every advance poll and polling to be held in connection with a school election … be postponed and every election proceeding be suspended; that every procedure relating to voting by mail begun, be cancelled; and that no returning officer for a school board may publish a notice of election.”
A select few Anglo school board voters were going back to the polls for the first time in six years on December 20. Elections of chairs and commissioners were supposed to take place on November 1, but since all positions to be filled by elections were located in red zone territories, the balloting was halted. After the widescale acclamations of commissioners and chairs earlier this month - 89 of the 104 positions - only a handful of posts remain contested, and Quebec’s education ministry was working with Élections Québec to get the process rolling again in the context of Covid-19 safety measures.
