A select few Anglo school board voters will be going back to the polls for the first time in seven years this fall as the Quebec government is re-establishing school board elections for English school boards.
Last slated and postponed in both October and November of last year, elections for school commissioners and chairs in the province’s nine school boards are scheduled to take place on September 26.
English school boards remain in their current form while the French boards have been transformed into school service centres under the Quebec government's Bill 40 whose constitutionality is being challenged by the English boards. There are 17 individual races slated at eight boards across Quebec, since 88% of seats were acclaimed last year.
In the Greater Montreal area that means retired teacher and education activist Chris Eustace facing off against former commissioner Judy Kelley for chair of Lester B. Pearson School Board, along with commissioner races for divisions 2,3 and 4. At the EMSB, incumbent Julien Feldman is facing challenger Irwin Rapoport for Ward 3, the only election at that board and at the Sir Wilfrid Laurier School Board, all council seats were acclaimed except for the chair, which is contested by Noémia Onofre De Lima and incumbent appointed chair Paolo Galati.
The Quebec education ministry said the elections are back on because the health situation has improved enough to hold a vote.
