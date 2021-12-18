Unionized workers with the Société des alcools du Québec's distribution centres voted, in meetings held in Montreal and Quebec City, 86.3 percent Saturday to ratify a Dec. 14 tentative agreement.
The agreement follows a labour dispute between the workers and the SAQ, which included a two-day strike in late November. "We are very happy!" stated Joel Latour, president of the Syndicat des travailleurs et travailleuses de la SAQ (CUPE 3535).
"The approval of this agreement allows us to focus on the future and, especially, on continuing to restock our stores and business partners' establishments," said Catherine Dagenais, President and Chief Executive Officer of the SAQ.
The union said working conditions, wages at the time of hiring and salaries in all pay scales were improved. The members ratified a six-year contract in which wages will increase three percent a year. They also agreed to a work arrangement in which warehouses will be open on weekends.
An SAQ statement adds that "traffic has been very high in SAQ stores in recent weeks and, despite the huge efforts made to fill the shelves of its 400 stores as quickly as possible, a few more weeks will be required before the situation returns to normal.
"Until then, I once again encourage customers to rely on our advisors, who will help them find what they need to celebrate this unique season with their families and friends," Dagenais said. "I also want to thank our customers, business partners and all our employees for the patience and understanding they have shown in recent weeks."
