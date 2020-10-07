The famous Holiday Train will not be stopping by this year in Beaconsfield and the Santa Claus Parade in downtown Montreal is cancelled as well.
Canadian Pacific (CP) announced that a virtual benefit concert will replace the annual train. President and CEO Keith Creel stated in a press release that“It is our honor to continue to donate to communities across our network this year, even if the train itself will not run. The spirit of the Holiday Train program and the Christmas spirit will carry on this year through our virtual concert. We will have the Holiday Train rolling again spreading Christmas cheer as soon as it’s safe to do so!”. CP stated that it intends to resume operating the annual holiday train tour in 2021.
The Montreal society for economic development (SDCM) is considering alternative ways to replace the annual Santa Claus parade. An announcement will be made this fall in consideration of the COVID-19 projections for winter 2020. According to SCDM statistics, approximately 400,000 spectators visited the parade last year and had about 700,000 virtual spectators.
With precautions, Santa will continue to visit private homes this year, but will not be hosting early visits to families in malls, parades or aboard the holiday train.
