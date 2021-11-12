"Big quits" will continue in Canada as employees feel they are underpaid.
Robert Half's 2022 Salary Guide indicates that the trend of big quits may accelerate in Canada, and that strong compensation packages will be key to recruiting new talent.
Half of workers (50%) think they earn less than they should and millennials (56%) and women (54%) are the most likely to feel “cheated”.
The guide includes data from surveying more than 500 adult workers and 800 senior managers, and found almost one in five employees (18%) would consider quitting their job if they didn't get a pay raise by the end of the year. Generation Z(early 20s - 35%) and Y (ages 23-40-28%) workers are even more likely to change careers if their wages stagnate.
“The rebound in business confidence is driving hiring activity in professional industries across Canada, and the need for qualified personnel has never been greater,” said David King, senior president of the Canadian district of Robert Half. “Professionals are in a strong position when it comes to negotiating a raise or a new role, and they're not just interested in pay. Companies need to adapt their total compensation plan according to market trends and employee expectations."
The roles sought are very expensive. Employers need to offer a competitive salary and be willing to negotiate to hire the talent that is in high demand as 35 percent of employers are offer hiring bonuses to attract new employees.
Remuneration of remote staff varies. When recruiting to fill open positions, 59% of managers will look locally first, then outside their city if finding qualified candidates takes too long; 17% will seek from unrestricted geography from the start given the talent shortage. Companies that hire remote workers set their wages based on location of the employer's office (18%) and where the employee is located (40%).
For their part, candidates consider all of what is offered by the employer, and when they review job postings, they don't just think about the money. Workers are looking for the most flexible working hours (75%), teleworking opportunities (61%) and employee discounts (40%)
“While hiring is a priority for organizations right now, they also need to continuously ensure that current employees remain motivated and engaged,” added King. “This involves regularly comparing salaries and determining factors that improve job satisfaction, such as opportunities for advancement, flexible hours, and programs that promote employee well-being."
