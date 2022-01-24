Safe shoveling

Ever felt like you were shovelling tons of snow?
Sounds like an awful lot doesn’t it, but if you’re like many other Canadians, you’ve found yourself outside exhausted and wondering how much you’re actually moving. But it’s true, if you load a shovel (weighing over 1 kg) with 5 kg of snow every 5 seconds, you will move a load of over 70 kg in a minute according to the Canadian Centre for Occupational Health and Safety. Repeat for 15 minutes and you will have shovelled 1,000 kg of snow.
A metric ton of snow in 15 minutes? It’s no surprise that according to the Canadian Chiropractic Association, shoveling causes muscle and joint pain in 31% of Canadians.
Every year, chiropractors observe an increase in the number of visits with each heavy snowfall. "The patients we receive in the clinic after a snowstorm present mainly with lower back, neck and shoulder pain” says Association des chiropraticiens du Québec vice-president Dr. Guillaume Corbin.
You don’t have to harm and sideline yourself with back pain just to clear a walk. There are things you can do to minimize the risk and avoid injuries and body aches.
Use a lightweight, ergonomic shovel adapted to your size. It should be light weight but sturdy - about 1.5 kg (a little over 3 lbs), and the handle should reach your chest to reduce the amount of forward bending. A shaft with a bend (versus straight) may be easier on your lower back.
A large push-style shovel will move larger amounts of snow, and smaller blade shovels should be used for lifting and throwing snow.
Do some warm-up exercises before you start. “Warm up is definitely a good idea says Saint-Leonard-based chiropractor Dr. Josie Buttice. “It is recommended to stretch the back and the shoulders before and after shoveling. Before helps to prevent injury, after helps with any soreness from doing the activity.”
Clear snow at the top of the mound before tackling what's on the ground and push instead of lift whenever possible.
Keep your back straight and bend your knees to push/lift a shovel of snow, and keep the load close to you, rotating your entire body (with your feet) when dumping snow to avoid twisting the trunk. Shovel more light loads rather than very few heavy ones.
Go out several times to shovel during a storm rather than waiting until you have a large pile to contend with.
Finally says Buttice, “I would also recommend using boots with studs (ice cleats or crampons). I have had patients come in due to slipping on ice while shoveling because they are so busy focusing on getting the job done quickly that they don't notice what is under their feet.”
