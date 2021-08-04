If there's been anything original written about this pandemic and the human experience we’ve wrung from it, I haven't seen it in some time.This whole ordeal produced a massive army of pseudo-writers, bloggers, self-important talking heads and selfie addicts who all feel compelled to comment with some lofty, uplifting polemic about how "we're all in this together." I don’t agree.
I tend to think about my son losing out on formative seasons of competitive ball while unmasked well-heeled boomers gathered in hordes outside my building complaining about not being able to go to Florida. I think about the man in Laval demanding the city cut down a stand of mature trees bordering a local park in order to more easily spot teenagers “not social distancing.” (That was the same day that a suburban mom went on social media claiming her human rights were violated at the local grocery store because she was only permitted to purchase four steaks at a time for her family of five.) I hope to forever remember – and also forget – the healthcare worker posting on social media her participation at a rabid anti-mask ‘freedom bro’ rally – pathetically photoshopped to increase crowd size – and proudly proclaiming her refusal to comply with healthcare directives, displaying her workplace credentials around her neck. Then there’s my genius landlord who decided that individual lawn chairs belonging to tenants cannot be left in the back yard because if someone picks them up or moves them by mistake they are likely vectors of death. And then of course there were the general masses continuing to bleat about all of us being in this together.
Sorry sports fans, sadly, we were never “all in this together.”
If you are a single parent or frontline worker using public transit to deal with the detritus of this global disaster and on the way home from work were passed by a family in an SUV going to stand and complain about long line-ups at the local ice cream joint, we were not “all in this together.” If you’re an élu who took advantage of the situation and people’s fears to insulate yourself and your decision-making from criticism and scrutiny by the public you serve, then we were not “all in this together.” If you were a landlord or their cohort embarking on a renoviction scam during one of the worst housing crises in recent history and during a global economic and healthcare meltdown, then we were not “all in this together.”
I'm sorry to rain on all the “up with people” niceness all around where everybody is a hero, resilient and reconnecting. I'm just a little fed up.
I recall the abject horror on the faces of the people perched on their balconies and glaring at me walking around the block with my teenage daughter five minutes after curfew. I remember with amusement the racing of cars as people tried to get home before the appointed bewitching hour, blithely burning red lights, stop signs and speeding through crosswalks to avoid being ticketed for being out a minute past curfew. Woe is us.
I’ll be glad to chuck into the rearview mirror of history the taunts and revulsion from people criticizing those who panicked over the lack of bare necessities; often people hailing from lands not chock-full of orgiastic retail, who know about deprivation, about being hungry, about the lack of access to hygiene products. They are within our midst, they are us. (Witness a local community organization in western Montreal dealing with hunger and access to basic hygiene supplies for families on a regular basis, and the local community representatives who politely declined their assistance claiming “we have no poor people.”) Woe is us.
While those in comfortable, even palatial homes encouraged their children to draw rainbows on their windows and talk about resilience in between private tutorials and swim lessons, and had the luxury of time to sit and ponder it all on social media, there were hordes of folks who had to bus it after work to stand in line at Walmart for the last rolls of overpriced toilet paper, and who couldn’t even remember the last time they bought fresh meat.
I'm a little more selective with my hero labels these days. The person who kept it together, served the sick, fed their family, kept themselves healthy, their homes in order, paid rent and did so with dignity and with aplomb, that's a hero. When everybody is a hero, well, you know…
Let's remember, to paraphrase what a lady in NDG recently told me, “We were not all in the same boat.” Don't even try and pretend we were. We may have all been in similar waters and many of us may have been trying to stay afloat. But we were never in the same boat. Some of us were in yachts, some of us were in dinghies. Some were just standing on shore watching it all, while the rest of us were swimming for our lives.
