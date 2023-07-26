SAAQ reusing old photo for new driver's licenses this year

The SAAQ will reuse a motorist’s old photo on a driver’s license for which a new photo would normally be required this year, the provincial agency announced.
This means that those affected this year will not have to go to a service centre, where appointments are now required. Earlier this year, technical problems at the SAAQ created huge backlogs and lengthy lineups in cold weather for those who had to renew their licenses.
This year, the SAAQ will mail the new card to motorists, along with the payment notice. Payments can be made online or at a bank.
For those whose drivers’ license expires between Sept. 1 and 15, the mailing will come by July 31. For licenses expiring between Sept. 16 and 30, the mailing will come no later than Aug. 15. The same applies for those whose license expires in October. For those whose license expires in November and December, the mailing will come no later than Sept. 15.
The annual driver’s license fee, due by a motorist’s birthday, is $24.75 this year, as it was in 2022. joel@thesuburban.com
