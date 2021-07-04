A recreational motor vehicle caught fire on highway 40 Westbound at approximately 7:05 p.m. on Sunday.
"No persons are reported to be injured," Surete du Quebec (SQ) spokesperson, constable Helene St-Pierre told The Suburban.
"The road will remain closed until fighfighters have complete their work and the vehicle is towed," St-Pierre said to The Suburban at approximately 7:40 p.m.
The highway is blocked in both directions as emergency vehicles have flooded the area.
As of 7:45 p.m. drivers had no way of passage in either direction for nearly 40 minutes. The cause of the fire is as yet unknown.
