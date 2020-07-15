Royalmount project revamp presented to public

Developer Carbonleo held public information meetings this week to present its revamped version of the planned Royalmount project in Town of Mount Royal.
One of the outdoor sessions, held at the Royalmount drive-in venue on the project’s site, took place July 14 and the other is taking place tonight, 5:30 p.m. July 15. Registration for the event ended July 13.
“Since February, our team has been enthusiastically looking forward to presenting an enriched and greatly improved project,” stated Andrew Lutfy, President and CEO of Carbonleo “This new vision of Royalmount was made possible thanks to the consultations with, and constructive comments from, citizens and experts.
“It will be a transformed project ... namely a 100 percent pedestrian eco-innovative neighbourhood with a large residential component, green spaces, local services and a commercial component, as well as cultural offerings. We have responded to the requests we heard in order to create a real living environment in the image of Montrealers.”
The biggest concern expressed at public meetings has been its effect on traffic in an area where several other projects are planned or underway.
The revamped Royalmount project now includes:
• “A complete and eco-innovative living environment with 4,500 housing units.”
• “A covered pedestrian and cycling walkway accessible year-round leading to the De la Savane metro station.”
• “More green spaces and community facilities.”
• “An urban woodland.”
• “A 3.8 km linear pedestrian path.”
• “A central park and community services.”
• “1.5 km of bicycle paths connected to the existing network and 500 parking spots for bikes.”
• “Innovative farm-to-table concept with restaurants’ food supply coming from the urban farm of Royalmount.”
• “100 percent white or green roofs, and vertical gardens for residential buildings.”
• “A project aiming for double LEED® Gold certification for its commercial buildings, with the objective of being 100 percent carbon neutral, and a LEED ND certification for the overall project.”
• “Use of geothermal energy and rainwater recovery; limited supply of parking, respecting minimum requirements.”
• “Underground parking and nearly 150 electric charging stations, far exceeding the number required by LEED certification.”
• “Improved fluidity of service roads near the site thanks to the collaboration of the various levels of governments.”
• “Elimination of the outdoor stage and two performance halls that were initially planned.”
• “Maintenance of a multifunctional venue capable of accommodating new types of events, such as holographic shows or e-gaming competitions.”
• “Reduced commercial offering, adapted to the new realities of the market.”
• “Addition of an electric vehicle delivery service.”
“We are proud of this new version of the project, which integrates green space and a residential component,” stated Carbonleo’s executive vice-president and partner Claude Marcotte. “It represents, in every respect, the spirit of collaboration that has enabled us to once again raise the bar of excellence. It is based on the contributions of some 30 experts and stakeholders, groups of citizens, individual citizens and organizations. I am convinced that the Royalmount project represents the needs and aspirations of Montrealers for a living environment on a human scale.”
